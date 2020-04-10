Churches use new approaches for Easter

With the Easter holiday coming up, many people in Winona will not be able to exercise their annual routine of going to church and celebrating the holiday with the masses because of COVID-19 precautions.
However, that does not mean they have to be alone or can’t celebrate with the church.
For Pleasant Valley Church, which has been streaming Sunday services its website and on YouTube, togetherness does not just mean meeting in person.
Since March 15, the church has streamed all of its Sunday services and will continue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for Easter.
According to a representative for Pleasant Valley, Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order has not impeded how the church accepts offerings.
Online giving has increased, according to the representative, and people are even putting a check in the mail for the church to use.
In rural Winona, a small church is also joining the streaming trend, but not without some challenges.
“We try to keep it pretty simple. We don’t even have a microphone system in the church, so we’ve been just trying to do the best we can with what we’ve got,” said pastor Jeff Franko of Cedar Valley Lutheran Church.
Franko has been posting worship experiences and recorded sermons on Facebook and the church’s website since the stay-at-home order has been in place.
But some of Cedar Valley’s worshippers don’t have a computer, Franko said, so he has been mailing them copies of his weekly sermons, which he’ll do for Easter Sunday, as well.
Franko has been doing his sermons from home, which he said has felt natural since everyone else is home, too. And it’s given them time to get the church repainted ahead of schedule and without interruption.
The church, that serves about 30 people regularly, has felt the pangs of not being able to worship together.
“Basically, this is a family congregation, really. Everybody knows each other and goes back some generations of being members of that church, so I think the biggest challenge is just not being able to get together and be with each other,” Franko said.
“Like most of the members, I think what I’m really missing too, is being with my congregation,” he added. “They’re just a bunch of great people and it’s like your week isn’t complete when you can’t be together.”
Despite the hardships places of faith have seen during the pandemic, some have noticed that the use of technology and virtual worshipping has helped them reach more people than ever.
“This has really been able to reach a lot more people than we typically see on a Sunday morning,” Franko said, who said his sermons have been streamed from old and new worshippers, and from people as far as California.
