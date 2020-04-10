Churches use new approaches for Easter

Franko has been posting worship experiences and recorded sermons on Facebook and the church’s website since the stay-at-home order has been in place.

But some of Cedar Valley’s worshippers don’t have a computer, Franko said, so he has been mailing them copies of his weekly sermons, which he’ll do for Easter Sunday, as well.

Franko has been doing his sermons from home, which he said has felt natural since everyone else is home, too. And it’s given them time to get the church repainted ahead of schedule and without interruption.

The church, that serves about 30 people regularly, has felt the pangs of not being able to worship together.

“Basically, this is a family congregation, really. Everybody knows each other and goes back some generations of being members of that church, so I think the biggest challenge is just not being able to get together and be with each other,” Franko said.

“Like most of the members, I think what I’m really missing too, is being with my congregation,” he added. “They’re just a bunch of great people and it’s like your week isn’t complete when you can’t be together.”