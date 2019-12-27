What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"I have been very blessed and 2019 was a year filled with many amazing moments. Some of my favorites included watching my oldest son graduate from College, dropping my middle son off at college for his Freshman year, and accepting the position here in Winona. I have met some amazing people and had some fun adventures. All of the things that make life sweet."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I believe that we are learning and growing every day. One thing that I got to dive deeper into with some amazing personal coaching, are my strengths. That is knowledge I have been able to use already and am understanding that I will definitely use long into the future."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don’t typically do resolutions, however this year I want to focus on being present more. I want to take time for me when I need it and I want to learn to slow down when life gets hectic."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"My goals for 2020 include so many things. Topping the list include helping to bring the Board’s strategic goals to fruition! This includes re-branding and fresh mission, vision and values. I look forward to a fresh new Young Professionals program, a freshening up of our Leadership program, and working hard to bring a greater value and ROI for our business partners."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I love the community and look forward to getting more involved with the communities I serve. My goal is to be a visible member of the Winona Area and I look forward to working with many different individuals to get things accomplished!"
