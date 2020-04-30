Chris Williamson and Carter Coughlin go from Gophers to Giants after the NFL Draft

“The people that are going to succeed are the people that are going to use this time the best, and that’s something that I learned at the University of Minnesota is that you can only control what you can control,” Coughlin said. “I can’t control when I’m able to get out to New York and be able to do walk-throughs and learn face-to-face, but I can control how much I can do by myself. And so I’m going to have a lot of resources coming in the next couple of days, whether it’s being able to watch film on an iPad and all that kind of stuff. But I’m working through how to maximize my time here. ... I’m going to be doing everything I can to prepare.”

But the duo can still take some time to revel in the exciting moment. Coughlin, an Eden Prairie native, was with his family at their cabin in Pequot Lakes along with three of his best friends there for the weekend to celebrate. He remembered how all of the anxiety built up throughout several days all washed away as soon as he received that one phone call.

Williamson was always a bit of an under-the-radar prospect. He wasn’t invited to the combine like the other four drafted Gophers. And with no pro day, he attributed a big reason for the Giants drafting him to his solid performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January. That’s where he first connected with Giants scouts, and they stayed in touch through the next several months.