What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"1. Our Health and Human Services Department has worked magic with state systems to increase our reimbursement and maintain our services. It was a delight to see their finance report in the positive this past November for the first time in years!
"2. There were not many dry eyes (including mine) at the recent Treatment Court graduation ceremony as we heard about the adversity and success of participants. The folks in our court and sheriff’s department are running model jail diversion programs, such as the treatment court, that are not just helping participants to a better life, but saving money at the same time."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"This is my first year as county commissioner and though I was somewhat “wonky” to begin with, it’s the complexity of the main county functions, such as Health and Human Services or our criminal justice system that I learned the most about. I have a great admiration and respect for our county staff. The work they do is critical for not just the county but the whole region and especially for our most vulnerable residents."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"1. I’ve attended several negotiation and conflict resolution trainings this past year and look forward to ways that the county board might communicate better and find common ground.
"2. I want to find ways to help our farmers, especially the small dairy farmers, hard hit by recent bad weather and trade issues."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"1. The first is to better advocate for full funding of the social service programs we administer on behalf of the state. Even though the county program aid from the state was increased, the overall state funding for health and human services decreased. For over a decade we have scrimped everywhere we could to try and maintain our services and kept our county share of property taxes minimized. As a result, we have some of the lowest per-capita property tax rates in the state, with only 2 out of 87 counties having a lower rate.
"2. I’d like the county to provide a bit more economic development support and will continue to push for efforts in that direction. Our county EDA has a revolving loan fund, and we currently have available money.
"3. I want to move forward with replacing the jail."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"We are experiencing a workforce shortage in the county and SE Minnesota in general. Affordable housing, transportation, and child care are some top issues. I want to attract new residents to the area and also help folks on the sidelines get what they need to enter the workforce. There is an upcoming Childcare Townhall on the evening of Jan 7th at Tandeski Center I’d encourage folks to attend. Immigration is critical to our economy. For those who haven’t attended one of Project Fine’s Welcoming Table events check out the coming year’s schedule on their website. It’s a chance to share a meal with someone from a different culture and get to know your neighbors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.