WATCH NOW: La Crosse voters turn out at polls, Election Defenders answer questions

Many of those voting in-person on Tuesday in La Crosse said they felt safe going to the polls despite concerns of the virus, some saying they chose to wait until Election Day because of tradition and because they knew they weren’t at risk of severe disease.

“I just felt I was able to come vote in person, so why not?,” said Jill Miley, 25, who was voting at the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse with her daughter on Tuesday.

One nonprofit group, the “Election Defenders,” was stationed outside the polling place Tuesday, there to provide support to voters.

The group was offering masks, hand sanitizer, pens and gloves to voters if they were without, and were there to help answer questions, like when two voters accidently went to the wrong polling place, or checking in with a group of young voters walking by.

“Everybody able to vote?,” one of the group members asked, to which the group excitedly responded “yes!”

“We’re just here to provide support,” said volunteer Jillian Ritchie, who was wearing a yellow hoodie that read “count every vote” on it.

“Just to make sure that everybody’s able to vote and if they needed anything, that we would be available,” she said.