U.S. House District 3: Kind pulling away with lead in late reports

With nearly 90% of precincts in the district reporting, Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind pulling away with a lead against Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden after trailing slightly in early reporting.

Kind is leading by nearly 14,000 votes, according to reporting from 15 of the 18 counties that make up District 3.

Here are the vote tallies:

Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 152,597 votes

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 138,633 votes

Grant, Pierce and Trempealeau counties have yet to report any vote tallies yet, and Buffalo, Crawford, Eau Claire, Pepin, Jackson and Wood counties have all reported final tallies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About the race

In a press call on election night, Kind told reporters that he's hopeful the race will be in his favor once all the votes are counted.

"Every two years you face a job review. I think I've done a nice job for folks back home, being very accessible to them, being responsive to the challenges that we have here, being that independent voice that they demand in Washington, and therefore, I think the election will speak for itself based on the work that I've done," Kind said.