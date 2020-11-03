U.S. House District 3: Kind pulling away with lead in late reports

With nearly 90% of precincts in the district reporting, Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind pulling away with a lead against Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden after trailing slightly in early reporting.
Kind is leading by nearly 14,000 votes, according to reporting from 15 of the 18 counties that make up District 3.
Here are the vote tallies:
Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 152,597 votes
Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 138,633 votes
Grant, Pierce and Trempealeau counties have yet to report any vote tallies yet, and Buffalo, Crawford, Eau Claire, Pepin, Jackson and Wood counties have all reported final tallies.
About the race
In a press call on election night, Kind told reporters that he's hopeful the race will be in his favor once all the votes are counted.
"Every two years you face a job review. I think I've done a nice job for folks back home, being very accessible to them, being responsive to the challenges that we have here, being that independent voice that they demand in Washington, and therefore, I think the election will speak for itself based on the work that I've done," Kind said.
The race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District has had many eyes on it, as Kind, who is wrapping up his 12th term in the House, is facing one of his toughest challenges yet.
Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, actor and author, said he launched his campaign after Kind voted to impeach President Donald Trump. The candidate closely aligns with much of the president's platform and is running on a message to bring a fresh face to the district.
Kind was first elected to the House in 1996, and as a La Crosse native, is running on his long standing relationship with the district. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
This story was updated at 12:40 a.m. and will be updated as more results are available.
