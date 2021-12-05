NAHL: Chippewa Steel excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to scrimmage United States Women's Olympic team in Chippewa Falls (copy)

Before the United States Olympic Women’s Hockey Team travels to Beijing to defend its gold medal, the team is making a stop in Chippewa Falls to scrimmage against the Chippewa Steel on Monday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The women’s national team is in its final preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics — which begin on Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20 in China — and those preparations include a scrimmage against Chippewa Falls’ North American Hockey League team.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said of the scrimmage, “to have a chance to help the women on their path to another gold medal. To be a part of that process is an honor and trying to instill that into the guys to really enjoy the opportunity and take some pride in that.”

The Steel will be the second NAHL team to face the Olympians in a scrimmage this year after the United States faced off with the New Mexico Ice Wolves in early November. The national team is based out of Blaine, Minn., and Mignone said the two teams were connected through a mutual friend about the possibility of scrimmaging. The coach said it was an opportunity the team — and hopefully local fans as well — were quick to take advantage of.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and opportunities,” Mignone said. “Michael Jordan comes to Chippewa to play basketball, you’re going to go watch him, regardless of when it is. They’re the best of the best and to get a chance to see them in an intimate setting like this and meet them and sign autographs after the game, I’m just thrilled for the community to have that opportunity.”

Tickets are on sale right now at ChippewaSteelHockey.com for the event, which is open to the public.

Monday’s scrimmage comes a little more than two months since another unique event hosted the Chippewa Area Ice Arena, when the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth scrimmaged in front of a packed house on Oct. 3.

Eau Claire Memorial grad Joe Kelly watched on as the Badgers and Bulldogs faced off in their final tuneup before the regular season, and now the first-year Steel forward is excited for his chance to get involved on the ice against the Olympians.

“When I first heard we got the chance to do this, I didn’t even believe it,” Kelly said. “Earlier this fall when the Badgers and Bulldogs played here, that was amazing just to watch that and now to actually be a part of that and play against Olympians — which I feel like they’re probably the favorites to win this year — it’s an unreal experience we’re going to have.”

The U.S. team’s current residency roster includes four Wisconsin natives — Delafield goaltender Alex Cavallini, Hudson defenseman Anna Wilgren, Dousman forward Brianna Decker and Madison forward Amanda Kessel. Cavallini, Decker and Kessel were a part of 2018’s gold medal roster, while Decker and Kessel also played for the team during 2014’s silver medal effort in Sochi, Russia.

“For us to be able to give back to the community for their support and bring this event to Chippewa is something that I think is really special,” Mignone said.

In addition, team strength and conditioning coach Cal Dietz is from Hudson and equipment manager Sis Paulsen is from Eau Claire.

Monday’s scrimmage will come on the heels of a pair of NAHL games for the Steel against the Minnesota Magicians on Friday and Saturday. But Kelly said the team usually treats Mondays as tough days of practice, and that will be the case again this upcoming week — but this time that competition will be coming versus world-class Olympians.

“All in all, it’ll be an experience I’ll never forget,” Kelly said.

Up Next Chippewa Steel vs United States Women's National Hockey Team When: Monday, 7 p.m. Where: Chippewa Area Ice Arena What to Know: Tickets for the event are on sale at ChippewaSteelHockey.com and autograph session will follow the scrimmage.

