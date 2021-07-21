Commentary: Parallels between Brett Favre, Giannis Antetokounmpo obvious

This whole thing still connects, for me, to Brett Favre.

That’s who I view as the most significant professional athlete in Wisconsin during my lifetime.

He’s significant because he dragged a team out of the gutter and made it a Super Bowl champion. Favre certainly didn’t do it alone, but he was the driving force.

He generated excitement around a franchise that went without for 29 years. After winning Super Bowl II in 1968, the Packers didn’t sniff success until the mid-1990s — a 10-6 season in 1989 being the exception — and the entire state was consumed by the green and gold when Favre’s team produced a championship in 1997.

None of that was expected when general manager Ron Wolf traded for him in 1992. Heck, no one even knew how to say his name. But as the fan base got to know him, Favre quickly took over athletic ownership of the state.

Twenty-one years after Wolf traded for Favre, Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond used his team’s first-round draft choice — No. 15 overall — on an 18-year-old kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo.

No one knew how to say his name, either. It took a little longer for the fan base to get to know him, but they took to him as easily as Favre when they did.