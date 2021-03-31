Rich Lowry: Stop the steal, for real this time

The Elias brief for Hart offers a tinny excuse for avoiding a contest court in Iowa. It states that Hart did not know about all of the 22 ballots she considers improperly discarded until Dec. 1 and that didn’t leave enough time to go to the Iowa contest court.

Surely, though, the court would have expedited the proceedings in light of the time constraints.

The decision to go directly to the House is transparently an effort to bypass a body that aspires to neutrality in favor of one that does not, and to avoid a decision based on Iowa law to seek one based on the partisan interests of fellow Democrats.

Sure enough, Elias has put the point in black and white. Quoting from the last case when a Democratic-controlled House overturned an election (in 1985 to award an Indiana seat to a Democrat), his brief says the committee is “certainly not bound” to follow Iowa law and indeed, “there are instances where it is in fact bound by justice and equity to deviate from it.”

Hart doesn’t allege any fraud or irregularity in the consideration of the 22 ballots, or even partisan favoritism. She just wants them to count in order to put her over the top.