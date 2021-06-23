Opinion: Bullets and ballots

“We keep adding ruffles and flourishes to the existing laws — for this special victim class and that special victim class,” he argued. “The laws are already on the books; just enforce them.”

However, many locales around the country are “re-imagining” the role of police, a movement that can be a help but also a hindrance. While Cottrol advised that we shouldn’t be “drowning in laws,” former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe spoke to CNN about today’s new challenges.

“The traditional way that law enforcement has addressed spikes in gun violence,” McCabe asserted, “is to more vigorously patrol people who are carrying guns. . . .

“The problem is those same tactics and policies that target guns also tend to have disparate impacts on communities of color . . . “

Translation: In other words, for those aforementioned communities, police are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. That’s why FOX News Channel commentator Geraldo Rivera often evokes on the air that there are “ghetto civil wars” occurring in the country that few want to discuss.

Regardless, battle lines already are drawn, especially by conservative politicians and media.