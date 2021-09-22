Michael Hiltzik: 'Death panels' arrive — in COVID-stricken Idaho

It may be recalled that one of the chief GOP arguments against the Affordable Care Act in 2010 was that it would institute bureaucratic “death panels” to determine, in the words of former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, whether someone was “worthy of health care.”

The claim was always pure fabrication. But it’s coming true now, specifically in COVID-stricken, and deep red, Idaho.

Hospitals there have become so overwhelmed by COVID patients, almost all of them unvaccinated, that the state has activated its “crisis standards of care.” What that means, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare, is that the normal triage standards, in which the more seriously sick or injured are prioritized, are thrown out.

Instead, “someone who is otherwise healthy and would recover more rapidly may get treated or have access to a ventilator before someone who is not likely to recover.”

As the agency’s director, Dave Jeppesen, put it in announcing the order, “The situation is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident.”