John M. Crisp: Grant me one final deathbed wish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back when I taught English courses to college freshmen, occasionally our class discussions would veer toward some of the dangerous challenges that face our globe, such as climate change and nuclear holocaust.

These catastrophes were merely hypothetical to my young students, and in some respects they were to me, as well.

Nevertheless, as I considered the potential for disaster that haunted their future lives, I sometimes reflected on how fortunate I was to be much closer to the end of my life than to its beginning.

Now we’re facing a catastrophe that is anything but hypothetical. If the coronavirus pandemic has less potential for disruption than does climate change, it has much more immediacy. People are dying right now, and many more will die before we see the far side of this disaster.

And because our nation was largely unprepared for the pandemic and the federal response has been late and slow, life-or-death scenarios that were once hypothetical are now real.

Medical supplies — especially ventilators — are limited, and doctors and nurses are beginning to face moral choices about who lives and who dies. Bioethicists are developing protocols to help them make those decisions.