Harry Litman: Commentary: Supreme Court’s conservatives tip their hand with Arizona case Images

In other words, the Fulton decision in no way hems in conservatives who want to overrule Scalia’s precedent and establish a primacy among First Amendment rights for religious exercise. The table is still set for such an outcome, which would be a conservative revolution in the law.

Other rulings this term — especially one that allowed church gatherings to continue during the pandemic despite state public health orders — give every indication that the new conservatives are eager for just such a sea change.

Like the Fulton decision that avoided any binding commitments, the Obamacare case was decided narrowly, on the basis of standing. The ACA survived, but not because a burgeoning, reasonable moderate majority put the court firmly on the side of the broader legal and social culture, where Obamacare is a fixture. It survived because a thin majority agreed on a side issue.