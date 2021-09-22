Doyle McManus: Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan is about to get a trim. They should be happy

Some Democrats worry about the cost, too.

Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, has long said $3.5 trillion is too much — and in a 50-50 chamber, the plan can’t pass without his vote.

Manchin isn’t the only stumbling block. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has also objected to the price tag. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says he won’t support any plan that includes deficit spending. Others have expressed qualms privately, especially over proposals for higher taxes.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, a practiced vote-counter, injected a dose of reality into the debate last week: $3.5 trillion is a “starting point for negotiation,” he said. “It’s not necessarily the endpoint.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, trying to keep progressives in her caucus lined up behind the plan, has described it in expansive terms.

“It’s not incremental,” she brags. “It’s transformational.”

Wrong message, Democratic pollster David Shor, a former campaign aide to President Barack Obama, told me.

“I would ban that word,” he said. “Most people don’t want bold, inspirational change. They want bite-size things.”