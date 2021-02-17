'We are confronted with a harsh reality': CFAUSD struggles with $1.6 million deficit and lack of available state aid information

This is making the budget definition process hard to nail down at any given point.

“We’re still receiving information, and some of the final information we won’t have until next year in terms of state aid formulas,” Olson said. “We’ll have more information in the next few weeks which will help enlighten us to aid in whatever decisions are made.”

Over the past month, district and building leaders have scrutinized the options associated with the task at hand of presenting a balanced budget for board consideration by March 23.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the board still believes approximately 24 reductions and/or re-assignments will need to be implemented to address the $1.6 million deficit.

The district’s staffing consists of 60% teaching, 37% support and 3% administrators. The reductions are planned to be distributed as evenly as possible in relation to those percentages and where the majority of student enrollment declines took place.

Balanced budget key

Board president David Czech said the decision to balance the budget is in keeping with the tradition of the CFAUSD and respecting the financial security of the city’s taxpayers.