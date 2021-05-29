WATCH NOW: Northern Wisconsin State Fair prepares to return strong

The largest annual event in Chippewa Falls is coming back stronger than ever in just a few weeks.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is returning July 7-11 after being forced to take 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair has taken place on the same grounds for well over a century and hosts tens of thousands of patrons every summer season. There are large main stage concerts daily, dozens of food options and amusement park rides for the whole family to enjoy.
Rusty Volk, executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said not being able to host the event in 2020 was heartbreaking, but he is confident the return this summer will be a great success for his staff and the Chippewa Valley community.
The fair has vigilantly been hiring a larger staff than in years past and they expect attendance to be high as people yearn for large outdoor events to return.
“It was very difficult to postpone the Northern Wisconsin State Fair after 123 years of hosting this particular event at this venue,” Volk said. “We’ve been through pandemics before, we’ve been through world wars and yet there has always been some portion of the fair event that has always been held annually. To bring it back now is so important for the community. We cried on what would’ve been opening day last year.”
During an average fair week, the NWSF generates $7 million in revenue for the city of Chippewa Falls and that is separate from all of the other events the fairgrounds host annually.
Other large-scale events which take place include SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Ruck Show, the Wisconsin Sports Show and Oktoberfest. Other nonprofits and organizations also host fundraisers at the fairgrounds, making it an important venue for the community at large.
The first maskless event at the fairgrounds in over a year was held last weekend, SpringFest a similar but much smaller event than the NWSF.
“Having the mask mandate lifted was a surprise, because it came somewhat suddenly,” Volk said. “I think it’s important for people to keep getting vaccinated if they’re able so we can keep each other safe and events can go on as planned this summer.”
Preparations for the NWSF are being made daily with the expectation that all events will be able to be held this summer, barring any new coronavirus developments in the area.
“Everything seems to be moving in the right direction,” Volk said. “We are remaining cautious of potential changes that may come that are currently unknown to us.
“One thing we learned in 2020 is there is always an unknown that can change whole temperament and the whole focus of where you’re going. Whether it’s work, events, family or even being quarantined at home for months. We learned to reestablish how we work, what our work ethic is and how we get work done. We’re ready to come back and the fair is ready to come back in a safe and fun way.”
For more information on the 2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair, visit https://www.nwsfa.com/.