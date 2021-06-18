Time Capsule – Baling Hay

One of the biggest and most time-consuming jobs every summer was baling hay. Good hay meant good milk production and a better price for milk. Plenty of hay meant we didn’t have to worry about running out and having to buy hay later. We grew about 30 acres of hay each year, and sometimes we’d pick up another 10-15 acres from a relative. We also baled about 20-30 acres of straw each year.

Dad cut hay with a semi-mounted, 7’ John Deere sickle mower on his B John Deere tractor. Later we got a John Deere hay crimper and one of the kids would follow him around the field, which would take a day off the hay drying. Depending on the weather, a day or three after cutting, Dad would rake it with our Allis Chalmers WC and an Allis Chalmers side rake. It was big enough to take 1½ swathes at a time. Generally, the first crop was one pass and he’d roll two together for the 2nd and 3rd crops. The rake had a reverse action fluffer mode to get the greener bottom hay rolled to the top so the hay would dry without turning it into a wind row.

When I first started helping, we baled with the old Allis Chalmers Roto-Baler, which made small round bales. Dad could make three bales every minute when this went well, but he always had to stop with that baler to tie and dump the bale on the ground.