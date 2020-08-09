Stories of Honor: Vic and Helen Ostlund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Ostlund’s parents didn’t share much information about their military service with their children.

His parents, Vic and Helen, have passed away, and Ostlund believes their service to their country deserves to be recognized.

“They both were very proud of their service to our country,” Ostlund said.

Ostlund’s parents met while serving in the Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

His father was drafted for a two-year stint, but he ended up spending four years in the service because he was severely injured in battle.

He was hospitalized for two of the four years of his stint, recovering from his wounds.

“That is where he met my mom, and they were married in 1945,” Ostlund said. “They got married in Chicago.”

Ostlund’s mother was stationed in the Pacific after she enlisted as an Army nurse at age 21.

“I asked her why (she enlisted), and she said she was needed, and was looking for the adventure,” Ostlund said. “She served as a nurse for one year overseas caring for the wounded.”