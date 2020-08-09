Stories of Honor: Vic and Helen Ostlund

Tom Ostlund’s parents didn’t share much information about their military service with their children.
His parents, Vic and Helen, have passed away, and Ostlund believes their service to their country deserves to be recognized.
“They both were very proud of their service to our country,” Ostlund said.
Ostlund’s parents met while serving in the Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.
His father was drafted for a two-year stint, but he ended up spending four years in the service because he was severely injured in battle.
He was hospitalized for two of the four years of his stint, recovering from his wounds.
“That is where he met my mom, and they were married in 1945,” Ostlund said. “They got married in Chicago.”
Ostlund’s mother was stationed in the Pacific after she enlisted as an Army nurse at age 21.
“I asked her why (she enlisted), and she said she was needed, and was looking for the adventure,” Ostlund said. “She served as a nurse for one year overseas caring for the wounded.”
Ostlund’s mother did tell him how she was stationed on an island when she was overseas where the United States was bombing the Japanese, putting her near the front lines.
When Ostlund’s father was injured, he was listed as unaccounted for and the first lieutenant’s parents were notified he was lost in combat. Eventually, they received news he was wounded and not deceased.
Ostlund’s father’s wounds earned him a Purple Heart, which made him a member of the Order of the Purple Heart at the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Post 1530 in La Crosse.
Ostlund says his father was a very active member in the post, serving in the color guard for his deceased comrades and as a chaplain.
Ostlund’s mother worked in obstetrics at Lutheran Hospital (now Gundersen Health System). “She delivered a lot of babies.”
The couple was married for 43 years and, in addition to their son, the Ostlunds had a daughter. The children gave their parents four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!