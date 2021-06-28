Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress in this weekly report

Government workforce: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kiran Arjandas Ahuja to be the Office of Personnel Management’s director for a four-year term. Ahuja was the director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the Obama administration. A supporter, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., called Ahuja “a qualified, experienced leader who is committed to supporting the people who make government work.” An opponent, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said that if confirmed, Ahuja “could use her platform to promote radical ideologies that seek to divide rather than unite people.” The vote, on June 22, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote. Yeas:

Voting procedures: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the For the People Act (S. 2093), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. The bill would change various election procedures, including an increase in voter registration opportunities, reduced ability to remove voters from registration lists, new rules for the financing of campaigns, and ethics and tax disclosure requirements for officials in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. Merkley said the measures were needed “to ensure that government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the United States of America.” An opponent, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., called the bill a federal takeover of state and local election systems that would make “elections more chaotic, less secure, less nimble in their ability to deal with individual circumstances that occur on election day.” The vote, on June 22, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with a three-fifths majority required to end debate. Yeas: