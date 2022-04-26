Police presence increased at Chippewa Falls schools following the death of Lily Peters

Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Chippewa Valley children following a horrific tragedy.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is increasing its presence at schools in the area after the body of Parkview Elementary fourth-grader Lily Peters was found Monday in Chippewa Falls. The police department said patrol efforts will increase especially during drop-off and pick-up times when children are out in the open the longest.

The district also sent a letter to parents Monday afternoon, encouraging CFAUSD families to pick up their children personally and not allow them to walk anywhere alone. The district also said their buildings are on “high alert,” as they continue to remain vigilant and alert.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, CFPD Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Peters’ body was found at 9:15 a.m. near the Duncan Creek Trail in downtown Chippewa Falls. She was reported missing Sunday, and her missing persons case was changed to an active homicide investigation Monday morning.

No suspect is currently in custody, and the Chippewa County coroner confirmed the deceased body to be that of Iliana Peters.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was contacted by Lily’s father who advised that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.

Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends.

After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.

Law enforcement and fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door to door canvassing overnight. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted.

Anyone with information should contact the new tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

