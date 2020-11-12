Evelyn C. Orzechowski, 98, of Winona passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Sauer Health Care. Visitation 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.