“O wad some Power the giftie gie us, to see oursels as ithers see us!”
Robert Burns, “To a Louse”
It was a darn high-priced mirror…
Five-point-six million just for the 30-second Super Bowl spot, then figure in the production costs and … well, it was a pretty spendy way to give us a look at ourselves.
I sure hope Squarespace got its money’s worth. Folks around here don’t seem to be too sure about that.
I dunno, I guess I just don’t watch enough TV. When I heard a B-list actress named after a rental truck company was coming to town to make some sort of TV commercial, I was mildly interested.
When I didn’t get hired as one of the extras, that mild interest pretty much vanished. When I finally saw previews of the commercial, I was mildly amused – and grateful I wouldn’t have to sit through all four quarters of the Super Bowl game to check it out.
Now let’s let it be known I first moved to Winona 50 years ago and have lived my whole life within 75 miles of the place. Like it or not, there was nothing in that TV spot or the website that went with it that wasn’t representative of this little spot on God’s Green (or in this case, sort of brown and white) Earth. They came. They saw. They showed us to the world.
Some folks aren’t too happy about what the world got to see.
Keep in mind that this whole enterprise was undertaken to shill for a website company, not to enhance the image of Winona – Ryder or Minnesota – and if it ain’t all about us, why would folks assume it should only show those things we like to think of as us?
Did it show some of us as hicks? Well, some of us are hicks.
You have free articles remaining.
Proud of it, too.
Oh yeah, we have Shakespeare in the summer and Beethoven in the park … we also have Johnny Holmes at the Steamboat Days “beverage” garden and dozens of folks sitting on a frozen lake pulling midget sunnies up through the ice.
Drive up to the top of the bluff, turn left and there’s the lush river valley view from Garvin Heights; turn right and you’ll find that field of snow-swept corn stubble that’s not so nice to look at.
We’re rightly proud to have a Picasso and Monet in the museum down by the river, but let’s not forget the gritty coal pile and grain terminals just upstream. That’s us too.
We’re home two internationally recognized universities and world-class industries; but our public schools struggle to overcome an alarming achievement gap and our neighbors still work full-time for less than a living wage.
Folks complain they didn’t show Bloedow’s, but nobody gripes that there were no shots of the Volunteer Services Food Shelf.
We’re rightfully proud of this place we call home … though we’d rather not talk about our neighbors who are homeless.
Yes, there are at least a thousand wonderful things that film crew never touched on … and several thousand more we can be glad they never revealed.
We do well to remember … they came here to sell websites. That they showed us a bit of ourselves, well we got that for free.
You might say that we got more than we paid for.
“Oh would some Power the gift give us, to see ourselves as others see us.”
It’s almost like Bobby Burns built a website…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.