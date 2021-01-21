'It was stressful, to say the least': Couple travel to England to see daughter

John and Ellen Perrenoud are happy to be back in Chippewa Falls, after traveling to England to see their daughter in mid-December.

While they were there, a new strain of the coronavirus was detected, leading to more panic about the spread of the virus.

John, 69, and Ellen, 61, said their 33-year-old daughter, Molly, studied in England for a semester during college in 2008, and that’s where she met her husband, Jimmy. Molly moved there permanently in 2010, and the Perrenouds have visited her perhaps 15 times in the past decade.

However, this trip was far more chaotic than any in the past.

“We went to the (Minneapolis International) airport on Dec. 16,” Ellen recalled. “We were at the gate when they announced all American passport holders needed a negative test.”

The Perrenouds re-booked their flight for two days later, taking rapid tests at the airport. Their flight plan was to go from Minneapolis to Amsterdam. But that day, Amsterdam announced that no Americans would be allowed into their airport. So, the trip was rerouted again, this time going from Minneapolis to Atlanta, then on to England.

“It was stressful, to say the least,” Ellen said.