 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five things to do in Chippewa Falls
0 comments

Five things to do in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leinenkugel's Brewery

Visitors tour the Leinenkugel's Brewery during the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls in 2015.

 BRANDON BERG file photo, Chippewa Herald

Leinenkugel’s Brewery tour: Take a walk through the historic Leinenkugel’s Brewery in downtown Chippewa Falls and take in the dense history of the brewing company.

Irvine Park: Irvine Park is a large and spacious public park and zoo where you can spend a day with the family in the clean open air.

Riverfront Park: The newly remodeled Riverfront Park is a tremendous outdoor venue and public park suited for those who want to stop and smell the roses before heading downtown.

Downtown Chippewa Falls: Downtown is full of diverse shopping/food options with something to offer anyone looking to immerse themselves in local culture.

Heyde Center for the Arts: This historic concert venue is situated just over a mile from the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Take in a show, or the many art exhibits on display.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News