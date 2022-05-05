Criminal complaint to be unsealed in Lily Peters' homicide case

The public is about to learn more about a devastating Chippewa Falls murder case after a key document is unsealed.

In the 12 days since 10-year-old Lily Peters was found dead, we have learned little about her alleged murder and rape by someone she knew in Chippewa Falls.

The 14-year-old who is being addressed as C.P.-B made his second virtual court appearance Thursday, with strict orders to not be photographed by the media. The appearance was a review hearing, with several media outlets requesting the criminal complaint and warrants to be unsealed.

“I have little to no information about this case and I certainly don’t want to be finding out about it first from some media outlet,” the accused’s lawyer Michael Cohen said.

Judge Benjamin Lane granted the request by media to have the complaint unsealed, with names of juveniles or witnesses, dates of birth, and any addresses in the complaint to be redacted. The warrants relating to the case are also sealed, and both the prosecutor and Cohen said they wanted these to remain sealed at this time.

The two-page document will likely become available Friday or Monday. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell didn't object.

The accused will return to court for a status conference on June 24.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24 the Chippewa Falls Police Department was contacted by Lily’s father, who reported that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of North Grove Street.

Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends.

After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.

Peters’ body was found at 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 25 near the Duncan Creek Trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, at which point her missing persons case became an active homicide investigation.

