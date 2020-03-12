Cadott man charged with fifth drunk-driving offense

John H. Rykhus, 58, 323 Maple St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5th offense. He will return to court Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, a Cadott officer saw Rykhus fail to stop at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Highway 27. Rykhus failed field sobriety tests and he was arrested. A blood draw showed Rykhus had a .21 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit. He was released on a signature bond. Online court records show Rykhus was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County in 2005.