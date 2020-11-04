Kind secures 13th term in Congress after victory against Van Orden

"Every two years you face a job review. I think I've done a nice job for folks back home, being very accessible to them, being responsive to the challenges that we have here, being that independent voice that they demand in Washington, and therefore, I think the election will speak for itself based on the work that I've done," Kind said.

The race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District has had many eyes on it, as Kind, who is wrapping up his 12th term in the House, is facing one of his toughest challenges yet.

Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, actor and author, said he launched his campaign after Kind voted to impeach President Donald Trump. The candidate closely aligns with much of the president's platform and is ran on a message to bring a fresh face to the district.

Kind was first elected to the House in 1996, and as a La Crosse native, spent much of the campaign leaning on his long standing relationship with the district. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Here are the unofficial final tallies. All results are considered preliminary until officially canvassed:

Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 199,083 votes

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 187,548 votes