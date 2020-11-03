Kind declares victory in re-election race against Van Orden

Early Wednesday morning, Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind declared victory for his re-election after a tight back-and-forth against Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden.
"I know firsthand the challenges working families in Wisconsin face, and I am committed to fighting for the farmers, veterans, families, businesses, workers who move our state forward," Kind said in a Tweet, thanking voters for sending him back to Washington.
There is still a scattering of small precincts that have yet to report final tallies, but more than 99% have reported, and Kind holds a lead of nearly 12,000 unofficial tallies.
Here are the vote tallies as of early Wednesday morning:
Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) — 198,973 votes
Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City — 187,297 votes
The last time Kind faced an opponent in 2018, he won with nearly 60% of the vote and nearly 61,000 votes, making this race a much closer margin than previous challenges. He has turned out nearly 11,000 new votes from the last race.
In early reporting Tuesday night, Kind was trailing behind his opponent until he pulled ahead.
In a press call about an hour after polls closed in Wisconsin, Kind told reporters that he was hopeful the race will be in his favor once all the votes are counted.
"Every two years you face a job review. I think I've done a nice job for folks back home, being very accessible to them, being responsive to the challenges that we have here, being that independent voice that they demand in Washington, and therefore, I think the election will speak for itself based on the work that I've done," Kind said.
The race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District has had many eyes on it, as Kind, who is wrapping up his 12th term in the House, is facing one of his toughest challenges yet.
Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, actor and author, said he launched his campaign after Kind voted to impeach President Donald Trump. The candidate closely aligns with much of the president's platform and is running on a message to bring a fresh face to the district.
Kind was first elected to the House in 1996, and as a La Crosse native, is running on his long standing relationship with the district. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
This story was updated at 7:35 a.m. and will be updated as more results are available.
