Mary L. Anderson

In the early 1970s Mom worked as a para-legal. Mom then worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where she was an assistant with the Women Helping Women program. In the mid-eighties, Mom was the executive assistant at the Red Cedar Medical Center, where she directed the first “Lifeline” program. In 1986, she became a broker associate at Andale Real Estate, where she worked for 27 years, alongside her friend, owner, Pat Sobota.

Our mother was a bright ray of sunshine in the lives of her family and her friends. We all looked forward to spending time with her because she was such a joy to be around. Her sarcastic sense of humor pulled her through some tough times while she battled her strokes. We are so grateful for the seven bonus years that we got to enjoy with mom, following her first stroke in 2013. She was an amazing and thoughtful mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. We are delighted in the fact that she is back in the arms of her mother and loving dog, Max. They are more likely playing cards and fighting over who gets to hold Max. We will miss our beautiful mom but will cherish all of the wonderful memories that we made with her.