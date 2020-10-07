HAMMOND/MENOMONIE — Margie N. LaForte, 93, of Hammond, formerly of Menomonie passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Hammond Health Services in Hammond.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. (noon) Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Friday at the church. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuenralhome.com.
