Chiefs' Reid downplays contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports began to filter out late Monday that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid had agreed to six-year contract extensions that would tie them to Kansas City through the 2025 season.

In typical fashion, Reid downplayed the talks Tuesday — he alluded to the fact that nothing had been signed, even if an agreement had been reached.

But he did acknowledge the importance of continuity on the roster, among his coaching staff and within the front office as the Chiefs seek to turn their Super Bowl title last year into the makings of a dynasty.

“There’s nothing done with the contract right this minute,” Reid said, “but I mean, if it happens that way, I’d love it. I love Kansas City and the people. Our fans are phenomenal. Ownership is phenomenal. Clark (Hunt) does it the right way.

“We’re all willing to work,” Reid continued before heading out to practice. “That’s what I don’t want to get lost in that talk, that people are willing to work here, and that’s so important to the organization. If you’re going to be a good organization for more than one year, you have to keep putting it in each year.”