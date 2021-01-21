Chiefs' Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced for the second straight day as he comes back from a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Week 15, as did wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been out with a calf injury since Week 16. Edwards-Helaire had the fourth-most yards from scrimmage among rookies with 1,100 this season, despite missing three full games and part of another. Watkins provides another downfield playmaker alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, which should limit the Bills defense — led by second-team All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White — from double coverage.

Running back Le’Veon Bell, who played sparingly behind Darrel Williams last week, did not work out Thursday after his knee swelled up following the previous day’s workout. Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle) also remained out.

The only other injury uncertainty facing the Chiefs involves cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who also was concussed during the Browns game. Much like Mahomes, he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but has not been cleared for full practice or a game, though Reid indicated that his top cornerback is trending in the right direction.

The Chiefs played last week without his backup, Rashad Fenton, who has returned from an ankle injury this week.