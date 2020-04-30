Checking in from Sweden, Wild's Fiala 'hoping and waiting' to finish the job

The flight from Minneapolis to New York had about only 10 passengers, which Fiala described as shocking, but the reality of the pandemic really sunk in when he landed in New York.

“Everybody had masks on and gloves on,” he said. “It was kind of scary.”

In Sweden, Fiala settled into a new routine where he practices with a small group of players, which includes a few other NHLers including Dallas defenseman John Klingberg.

Although teammates Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Victor Rask have also returned to Sweden, Fiala hasn’t seen them but they do communicate. Fiala is in Gothenburg, and although he goes to the grocery store to buy food, he otherwise tries to stay home as much as he can.

“It’s not normal here, even if it looks like and seems like it,” said Fiala, a native of Switzerland. “The restaurants are open and everything’s kind of normal, but everybody’s scared of the virus and careful.”

On the ice, Fiala participates in drills and scrimmages. He feels he’s in shape and has been able to maintain his weight but figures he’d still need a few games to get back in a groove. Still, he’s not worried about that.