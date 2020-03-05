Chautauqua Club to meet Monday

The Chautauqua Club will meet at noon March 9 at Goodview Haven, 3655 W 6th St, Goodview Haven, 3655 W. Sixth St., Goodview.
Barb Nagle and Marge Mohs will co-host and Laurie Krause will deliver the program.
