Chautauqua Club to meet Monday
The Chautauqua Club will meet at noon March 9 at Goodview Haven, 3655 W 6th St, Goodview Haven, 3655 W. Sixth St., Goodview.

Barb Nagle and Marge Mohs will co-host and Laurie Krause will deliver the program.

