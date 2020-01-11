The Chautauqua Club meeting will be at noon Jan. 13 at Goodview Haven, 3655 W. Sixth St., Goodview, Carol Balbus and Barb Nagel will host. Anyone unable to attend is asked to let the hosts know.

