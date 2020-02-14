United starting left back Chase Gasper is back with his MLS teammates and headed to Portland for nine days’ training after he made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut against Costa Rica in Los Angeles two weeks ago.
He was a second-half substitute, coming on in the 77th minute of a 1-0 victory.
“To hear my name called, that I was going to get subbed in, it’s everything you dream about as a kid,” he said. “Growing up, playing in the backyard with your friends, everybody dreams of wearing that jersey, putting that crest on. So to put it on was a surreal moment.”
Gasper, 24, trained with the national team for almost a month in both Florida and L.A. after the team abruptly changed plans to train in Qatar because of developments in the Middle East.
And Gasper was O.K. with that.
“It would have been an incredible experience, but I’m not the biggest fan of flying,” he said. “What’s that, a 14-hour flight? Plus with everything going on, Florida is cool. I like Florida. I was OK being in Bradenton.”
He wouldn’t mind, though, getting there someday. Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup.
“Come World Cup, I’d be happy to be there,” Gasper said. “I’d go anywhere in the world for the World Cup.”
United coach Adrian Heath called U.S. team coach Gregg Berhalter “pleased” with Gasper’s camp and development.
So, too, is Heath.
“For us, it was a month where he got fit,” Heath said. “But off the field it has been huge for him and for his confidence. It’s a just reward for a fantastic first season. The one thing about Chase is what you see is what you get. He gives you everything every single day and I couldn’t be more pleased for him.”
Heath said Gasper “still has some stuff, but it has put us in that dilemma: Do we bring more experience in there but then do we stunt his growth?”
Heath called this week’s trade that brought midfielder/defender Raheem Edwards from Chicago for young center back Wyatt Omsberg the “perfect” solution because Edwards is another one of those young, athletic players acquired since last season. He also can play up and down that left side and has won a MLS Cup with Toronto while still only 24.
Heath said he has liked what he has seen from Edwards as well as fellow midfielders Marlon Hairston and Jacori Hayes — all 24 or 25 and acquired to provide depth particularly during League’s Cup, Open Cup play and FIFA international breaks.
Depending on what it does from here, United will have added 10 or 11 new players since last season ended with a first-round playoff loss to L.A. Galaxy.
“We’ve quietly added a lot of pieces, you know?” Heath said. “I’m really pleased with the group.”
