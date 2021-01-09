Changes to the offense

“It’s about matchups,” Kelly said. “I think he did a really good job in the Clemson game in matching their tight ends. That was an advantage for him, their tight ends on the Clemson linebackers and safeties. And that’s what the NFL taught us is that each week the matchup’s different.”

In 2018, with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and Day now promoted to sole offensive coordinator, the Ohio State offense moved closer to what it is today. Day also took over as acting coach for three games while Meyer was serving a suspension related to his handling of domestic violence allegations involving a former assistant coach.

The Buckeyes won all three games without Meyer, and Haskins went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist and the first Ohio State quarterback drafted in first-round in more than 30 years.

When Meyer stepped down after 2018, Day was Smith’s choice to take over. His first big win? Persuading quarterback Justin Fields, a former five-star recruit, to transfer from Georgia to Ohio State sight unseen.

“It was just Ohio State’s — their success with quarterbacks on the college level and just the amount of success that I would have under Coach Day and being able to learn from him, because of course he’s been in the NFL. He’s been to the level that I’m trying to go,” Fields said.