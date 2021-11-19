Challenges before seeing the field

Caesar Williams was simply following his routine in practice.

The University of Wisconsin cornerback had just picked off Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty in the end zone, ending the Wildcats’ 19-play drive to start the game and waking the Badgers from a sleepwalking start. He ran the ball out of the end zone despite traffic in front of him, something he always does in practice too.

He took his helmet off in the celebration after the play, which ended up pushing the Badgers back to their own 5-yard line for the ensuing drive. The offense drove 95 yards for a touchdown, letting Williams off the hook.

“I told him, if we don’t score, he might be in trouble,” said senior cornerback Faion Hicks, one of Williams’ closest friends on the team.

One can forgive Williams for being a little overexcited. The play — which he read perfectly after knowing from film study that Northwestern tries back-shoulder throws often in the red zone — was his first interception at home in his six-year UW career. Williams will play his final game at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday when No. 19 UW (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) takes on Nebraska (3-7, 1-6).

Williams is happy to be where he is. That refers to both at UW and just being here at all.

A rare disease in his childhood threatened to end Williams’ life before he had the chance to play tackle football.

Williams said this week that being faced with that kind of challenge so early in life shaped how he approaches his goals.

“That was probably one of the hardest things I had to go through in life,” Williams said. “So anytime I do have an obstacle, I just think about that time and know that I’m going to get through whatever I’m going through now because I accomplished that survival.”

Williams has gone from being a kid who couldn’t stay out of the hospital for long to one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten — he has the fifth-highest PFF grade among conference corners and has recorded interceptions in back-to-back games heading into Saturday.

The three-year starter will be one of the seniors the Badgers honor pregame, a day that was seconds away from never happening for Williams.

“I’m that mom that runs up and down the field and is loud,” said Tracy Adamson, Williams’ mother.

“I have this whistle that I do with all my boys. Till this day, in Camp Randall with 80,000 people, I can whistle and Caesar knows exactly where I am. I have it on video. It’s just amazing. I’ve done it with all my kids. His journey … I’m just so happy. Not only proud, but just happy for him that he’s able to overcome his illnesses and he didn’t let anything stop him.”

‘I almost died, didn’t I?’

Though she was a medical assistant at Baylor University Hospitals at the time, Adamson had never heard of Kawasaki disease. But Williams showed all of the classic symptoms at the age of 5, with an extremely high fever, a rash and a swollen tongue.

Adamson rushed him to Children’s Health Dallas and started what became a month-long stay. Kawasaki disease causes swelling in the medium-sized arteries throughout the body and is typically seen in young boys under 5, according to the Mayo Clinic. There are only about 20,000 cases of the disease per year in the U.S. and Williams’ diagnosis was even rarer because he’s African-American; Kawasaki disease is most often seen in those of Asian or Pacific Islander descents.

Upon being admitted to the hospital, Williams’ heart was enlarged and his internal organs were failing. To have a chance of survival, Kawasaki disease has to be treated within a week with an infusion of gamma globulin, a product of donated blood that contains antibodies to fight the disease. Williams was on day six of having symptoms when he arrived at the hospital.

He nearly died that night, Adamson said. She was whisked away by hospital staff as monitor alarms blared and a swarm of doctors entered Williams’ room. A cardiologist on staff was able to diagnose him and get treatment started. But after the first round of gamma globulin infusions, Williams wasn’t improving much. That’s when doctors told Adamson to call in loved ones and be prepared to say goodbye.

“It was just a scary time,” said Herbert Williams, Caesar’s father. “Not knowing what exactly it was and what causes it and where it comes from. … Life is just really fragile and hangs on by thread. You never know.”

After a second round of treatment, Williams’ organs started to heal, but he was still running a fever. Adamson remembers him being over 104 degrees for nearly a week. A third infusion seemed to clear the last of the disease from his system.

Williams said there were a number of painful moments with shots, IVs and other procedures as doctors treated him.

But perhaps because of his age at the time or the positive lens that Williams brings to his life, he mostly remembers the happy moments that came out of his time in this hospital. He recalls the cards his classmates sent him during his stay, which Adamson still has, and the party they threw when he returned. He remembers the visit from members of the Dallas Cowboys and their cheerleaders, and the family that came to see him as he came back from the brink.

“Caesar always smiles,” Adamson said. “This kid always smiles. We went for official visits, I think coach (Ted) Gilmore was there and he’s like, ‘He always smiles.’ And so they asked him why, he said because God gave him another chance.”

His bout with Kawasaki disease wouldn’t be the last time Williams had to be hospitalized as a kid. He’s dealt with severe asthma and allergies his entire life, and his asthma attacks would require hospital visits on almost a monthly basis until he was in junior high school. Williams remembers his grade-school class throwing him another party when he made it a month without a hospital stay.

He still has his heart checked when he does physicals, as the long-term effects of Kawasaki disease aren’t well-researched. Through all his health struggles, Williams never stopped being an active, enthusiastic kid. The steroids he took to treat his asthma would keep him up at night and he’d ride a toy truck around the hospital halls. He’d order bacon to his room at 2 a.m. When he was home, he’d play in the yard and outside with his friends.

“I treated him with the medications, I stayed on top of it,” Adamson said. “I let him be a kid. I did not shelter him, I did not put him in a bubble.”

A career crescendo

Williams will play in his 46th game and make his 29th start with the Badgers against Nebraska. He’s one of six players on the roster taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to players who went through the 2020 season.

He’s playing the best football of his career, already with a career-high three interceptions this season, all of which have come in the past four weeks. He’s recorded 22 tackles and eight passes defended.

Williams’ peak performance has come once he stopped putting pressure on himself. He says early this season, he was trying so hard to make plays and making coming back to college for an extra year count that he was trying to do other players’ jobs on the field on top of his own.

“I was stressing, trying to do too much, trying to create a turnover and not just letting things come to me,” Williams said. “Once I started doing my job and just taking care of my side of the field, that’s when things started to come my way. And not only come my way, but come in bunches.”

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard believes it took Williams time throughout his career to truly use his physical gifts — a 6-foot, 188-pound frame with long arms — to his advantage. The technicalities of his position have been hammered home by cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, who’s in his first year with the Badgers.

“I think right now you’re seeing it all come together for him to just trust in who he is, what his technique (is), how his eyes work, where that leads him,” Leonhard said.

Training for football is a year-round activity for Williams and his few months a year at home are marked by getting back together with his trainers and a number of pro and college defensive backs to prepare for the next season.

“I’ve really been impressed by the dedication and all of the effort throughout life that he’s put in for getting his goal (in football) accomplished,” Herbert said. “You just really want them to enjoy the time that they’re here. And if that’s where you get your enjoyment, then do it and do it wholeheartedly.”

Williams isn’t sure how the emotions of Senior Day will hit him. He’s tried to maintain a mentality of every game being his last, but he knows certain moments — like his last run through the tunnel and his last “Jump Around” at Camp Randall — will be special.

“I see it as a graduation fee,” Williams said. “Hopefully you do enough to where it’s not your last football game.”

He wants to make a run at the NFL after this season, attempting to overcome long odds once again. He’s made plenty memories at UW on the field, like his pick-six this season at Rutgers or his back-to-back pass breakups in the end zone against Minnesota. He’s got ones off the field he’ll cherish, like buying a rose on the street in New York for his mom before the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.

He’s got three guaranteed games left of his college career, hoping to add more moments to that list.

