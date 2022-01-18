Catherine Raiche makes NFL history, interviews for Vikings GM position

The Vikings announced Monday afternoon they had completed interviews with Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their open general manager position. On Monday night, they announced they had completed an interview with Eagles VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche.

Raiche was believed to be the first woman ever to interview for a NFL GM job, after spending the past three seasons with the Eagles and four years before that with CFL and XFL teams. She is among the highest-ranking women in football operations in the NFL.

Spytek, a Pewaukee, Wis., native, has been with the Buccaneers the past six seasons and in the NFL for 18 years overall. He has worked as GM Jason Licht's right-hand man as Tampa Bay built a Super Bowl championship team around quarterback Tom Brady.

Adofo-Mensah, a Princeton graduate with a master's degree in economics from Stanford, came to the NFL after working as a trader and portfolio manager on Wall Street, bringing his analytics background to the Browns as they reoriented their front office to emphasize a data-driven approach.

By the end of the day, the Vikings were to have completed initial interviews with half of their eight external candidates for general manager — Spytek, Raiche, Adofo-Mensah and Monti Ossenfort, the Titans player personnel director who conducted a virtual interview with the team's search committee on Sunday.

The team had also requested to speak with Ryan Poles, Chiefs executive director of player personnel; Brandon Brown, Eagles player personnel director; Eliot Wolf, Patriots personnel consultant; and Glenn Cook, Browns VP of player personnel. Those interviews could happen later this week.

After firing Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10, the Vikings' search for a new general manager and coach figures to pick up speed this week, especially with teams such as the Eagles, Patriots and Cowboys out of the playoffs. The Vikings held a virtual interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for coach on Sunday and has requested to speak to at least six other external candidates for the job, though the Vikings' plan has been to hire a GM first and let that person help decide on the next coach.

The Vikings continue their search with four people — Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski and co-Directors of Player Personnel Jamaal Stephenson and Ryan Monnens — joining ownership to lead the process. It's possible Brzezinski and Monnens could be considered for the GM job, as well. Stephenson, who lives in Maryland, is believed to want to stay in his current role rather than moving to the Twin Cities.

Coaching candidates

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reportedly didn't have requests from any of the NFL's eight active head-coaching searches until Tuesday, the day after his defense held the Cardinals offense scoreless through nearly 41 minutes of the Rams' 34-11 win in the NFC wild-card playoff round on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Morris, the 45-year-old former Buccaneers and interim Falcons head coach, became the eighth known candidate the Vikings' search team has requested to interview for its head coaching job, according to a league source.

Morris is free to talk immediately because the Rams played their initial playoff game. But follow-up discussions can't be scheduled until a candidate's team is either in the bye week before the Super Bowl or out of the playoffs.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett interviewed with the Vikings over videoconference on Sunday. The Vikings also plan to speak with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

Morris is in his first year as Rams defensive coordinator, overseeing an improving group that has allowed just 17.1 points per game in December and January. He's twice been an NFL head coach, on an interim basis most recently with Atlanta after the Falcons fired Quinn in 2020.

Morris' Falcons got their first win at U.S. Bank Stadium, 40-23 over the Vikings. He went 4-7 as the interim head coach before Atlanta hired former Titans coordinator Arthur Smith. Morris was 17-31 in three seasons as Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011.

