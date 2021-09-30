Carrying the load

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team got its first look at what its top linebacker group can do last week against Notre Dame.

Though the game got away from the Badgers, the early returns from having its starting four linebackers on the field were apparent and another positive for a defense that ranks second in the nation in yards allowed per game (210.3) and first in rushing yards allowed per game (23).

With junior Leo Chenal’s return from COVID-19, the inside linebacker duo of Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn was in place for the first time against the Irish. That pair combined for 13 tackles, three for loss, and nearly secured two turnovers for the Badgers — Sanborn recovered a fumble and Chenal had an interception that was called back by a penalty.

Outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig also played well, combining for six tackles, and Herbig tallied two of Wisconsin’s six sacks.

“I think it’s our expectation,” Sanborn said of the linebackers’ play. “Going into this year, this is the expectation that we had. It’s kind of a standard here. So I think that everyone’s playing really well, but at the same time, I know that we can do a lot better too. We’re going to need it.”

The Badgers (1-2) host No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday knowing that their linebackers will once again have to lead the way defensively. Michigan features the fifth-best rushing offense in the FBS (290.8 yards per game) and has controlled each of its four games with its powerful offensive line.

Though none were stars heading into the year, Michigan’s line of Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Andrew Vastardis, Zak Zinter and Andrew Stueber has been creating big lanes for tailbacks Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. At an average of nearly 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds across the board, the Wolverines will be present a different challenge to Wisconsin’s linebackers.

“They’re big guys, they’re athletic and they’re some maulers,” Sanborn said. “They’ve really shown that the first four games. So we’re going to have to get after them, we’re going to have to confuse them, or try to a little bit, with some our looks, some of our different pressures.”

Wisconsin will try to make Michigan throw the ball Saturday, something no opponent has been able to force it to do often. Quarterback Cade McNamara has only attempted 53 passes in four games as the Wolverines lean on their defense and rushing attacks to control games — similar to the formula Wisconsin uses but more effectively so this season.

But Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he’s well aware of what McNamara, a player Wisconsin recruited, can do in the passing game.

“I’m not falling for the trap that you have to go all in and stop the run because they can’t throw the ball — that narrative’s not true,” Leonhard said. “They haven’t had to yet.”

In Wisconsin’s 49-11 rout of the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium last season, McNamara played in relief of Joe Milton and threw Michigan’s only touchdown.

While the Badgers linebacker will have their usual responsibilities against the run, they’re going to be asked to cover tight ends and running backs often as well. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who’s in his third season with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, has essentially blended the rushing style Harbaugh successfully used with the passing concepts he brought from Alabama. The Wolverines may line up in a two- or three-tight end formation, but then they’ll send the tight ends down the field.

One of the few areas to critique with the Badgers’ linebackers thus far has been their ability to help in pass coverage. Chenal said he was rusty in his first action this season despite leading the team with eight tackles. The lapses in pass coverage didn’t lead to many big plays for the Irish, but one can assume that Michigan will look to exploit the linebackers in space if it can give McNamara time to throw.

“With those with those deeper balls, we’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback when we are active (in the pass rush),” Chenal said. “A huge thing in our eyes, too. If our guy’s blocking, we’re able to get more depth. It’s just those little details.”

Herbig said that getting proper depth when the linebackers play zone defense against the pass is crucial — they have to consider the down and distance and know the offense’s tendencies.

“I think it just comes at film and reps,” Herbig said. “Just getting reps of it at practice continuously and watching a lot of film and getting a feel for what kind of routes they run and what concepts to look for.”

Sanborn leads the defense with 151 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Herbig (fourth, 131) and Burks (fifth, 129) are also in the top five. Chenal and Sanborn played all 70 snaps against Notre Dame.

For all the group does rushing the passer — 5½ of Wisconsin’s 10 sacks this season have come from the linebackers — and stopping the run, Leonhard said the pass coverage has been good for how aggresive.

“I like the way they’re playing,” Leonhard said. “Obviously there’s little things we clean up, week in and week out, but we put so much on those guys and to see how they respond and consistently just make plays, you’re getting really picky to ask them to do a lot more.”

