Carew book has fitting title

The litheness and the magic bat are left to our memories now, but Rodney is again in spring training with the Twins, offering hitting tips and teaching bunting to anyone sent to him by the big-league staff.

“Who is there to work with, Rodney?’’ I asked. “Nobody bunts in this Bomba Era.’’

He smiled and said: “There are a few. Luis Arraez can pick up some hits bunting. And Buck [Byron Buxton] … he just has to get it on the ground. All the guys that can run, they like free hits.’’

There was a recent piece by Joe Posnanski where he had Carew rated at No. 57 on his list of the100 greatest baseball players. In that essay, Posnanski went back to 1979, when Ira Berkow’s autobiography, “Carew,’’ first revealed the frequent physical abuse Rodney had received from his father as he was growing up in Gatun, in the Panama Canal Zone.

Carew, now 74, has said: “There wasn’t a time in my life I wasn’t licked or punched or whipped, often for no reason whatsoever.… I think it’s one reason I was so reticent with the press, so cautious about opening up to others. When you’re young and under attack, you withdraw from family and friends. Shyness stays with you.”