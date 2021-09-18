Cards set high bar early

“I think overall as a defense we played well,” Watt said. “We still — myself included — have a lot of things to improve on and get better on. That’s the exciting part for me, that we can put together a performance like that and still have so much on the table.”

CLEANING UP

One reason for optimism for the Vikings is the probability that they won’t be penalized as much as they were at Cincinnati. In addition to the 12 accepted penalties for 116 yards, Minnesota had an additional four infractions that were declined by the Bengals. The majority of the flags were on the offense for false starts and holding.

“We had all those penalties, and we were still right there in the game,” Cook said. “We clean those things up and come out like we did in the second half playing good football, you can see the type of team we can be.”

Coach Mike Zimmer had an old-school outlook toward practice this week in terms of trying to cut down the penalties.

“If they jump offside, I can run ’em. So I’ve done that before,” Zimmer said. “It wouldn’t surprise me to do it again, because if they start doing ’em, then I’m going to get mad.”

