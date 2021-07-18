Candelario leads Tigers in sweep

DETROIT — Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win on Sunday.

The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit. The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out. The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

“This is a weird game at times,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “They beat us up at their place, and then we come home and get a sweep. You don’t usually see any team twice in a row like this, plus we’re going right back there in a little over a week.”

Wily Peralta (3-1) pitched seven shutout innings for the second time in three starts, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out four. Peralta, who was aided by four double plays, is 3-1 with a 0.34 ERA in his last five starts.

“I’m a groundball pitcher, so having that kind of defense behind me is a great feeling,” said Peralta, who is in a major league rotation for the first time since 2017. “I didn’t really have a good feel for the ball in the first couple innings, and they made some big plays.”