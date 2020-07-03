Canceled minor league season will slow development of many Twins prospects

Some teams will allow their prospects to play in independent leagues. The Twins are open to the idea, but health and safety will be a priority.

“If a player reaches out to express interest in an independent professional league, we will evaluate it based on our review of the player’s readiness, the opportunity being offered, and conditions surrounding the league with respect to COVID-19 spread in the location and their plans for keeping players tested and healthy,” Falvey said.

The Hawk’s nestThe Twins normally bring in a slew of former players as special instructors to training camp. For this shortened camp, in which health is paramount, they will have just one involved with coaching — former reliever LaTroy Hawkins.

“I’ve seen the impact that LaTroy has on everyone here,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think we’re really fortunate, too, because hearing from LaTroy and spending time around him talking with him, he’s at a point in his life and his baseball journey where he’s excited about being back on the field and he’s excited about diving in headfirst. For someone that has had the career that LaTroy has had, that has the respect that LaTroy has from everybody here and throughout the league, to have him as a resource and as a member of our group, it’s extraordinarily valuable.”