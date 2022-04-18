Can the Wild afford Kevin Fiala this offseason? They better hope so.

Kevin Fiala bet on himself last offseason by agreeing to a 1-year, $5.1 million contract with the Wild.

Though he wanted more years on the deal, especially with Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek both getting long-term contracts, the short-term deal pretty much guaranteed Fiala a big raise if he could put together another solid season.

And that’s exactly what Fiala has done. The 25-year-old winger from Switzerland has blossomed into the star many thought he could be with 29 goals and 44 assists, both career highs, through 75 games. Most importantly, Fiala has taken his game to the next level with the NHL playoffs on the horizon.

As much as that bodes well for the Wild, they might end up paying for it down the road. More accurately, they might not be able to afford it down the road.

From the moment general manager Bill Guerin made the massive decision to part ways with high-priced veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter last offseason, he understood how it was going to affect the Wild moving forward. The buyouts will create $12.743 million in dead money for the 2022-23 season, and even worse, $14.743 million in dead money for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Some basic arithmetic shows it’s going to be nearly impossible for the Wild to retain Fiala under those financial constraints.

It would be more than fair for Fiala to start talks in the $7 million range for his next contract, and honestly, that might be selling himself short given his scoring prowess. He could very well ask for something more in the $8 million range and it wouldn’t be ridiculous.

Asked if he has started to think about this offseason, Fiala replied, “No. Why should I? There’s so much more in this season.” He added that his sole focus is helping the Wild go on a Stanley Cup run, concluding, “It would hurt me to think about something else other than the team.”

That answer speaks to Fiala’s growth as a player. There was a time not too long ago that he might have let his personal agenda get in the way of the bigger picture.

That’s not the case anymore. Instead, Fiala has emerged as a leader this season, talking the talk during interviews, then walking the walk during games.

“You can tell when he’s taking over a game,” teammate Jared Spurgeon said. “He’s so dynamic. He’s strong on his skates. He can shoot. He can pass. It’s fun to watch when he gets going. He has that confidence all the time. Just right now it seems like pucks are finding him and he’s working very hard.”

There was a noticeable shift in Fiala’s play this season. After a rough start that featured bouts of visible frustration, he started to find his way once 21-year-old rookie linemate Matt Boldy made his way into the lineup.

Fiala’s splits are staggering. In the 31 games before Boldy made his NHL debut, Fiala had 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists). In the 44 games after Boldy made his NHL debut, Fiala has 52 points (22 goals, 30 points).

That includes a brief stretch earlier this month where Boldy missed some time. Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Fiala struggled to find a rhythm in those games.

In total, Fiala has 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) playing 40 games with Boldy this season. It’s also worth noting that Freddy Gaudreau has played very well in between Fiala and Boldy, giving the Wild another dynamic line.

“I think something we have learned is give the puck to Kevin when he wants it,” Boldy said with a smile. “If he’s yelling for it, he’s open, and he’s going to make a play with it. When he’s riding the hot stick like he is, we have to get the puck to Kevin.”

The thing coach Dean Evason has been most impressed with during Fiala’s hot streak is the way he’s approached the game on a daily basis.

“It’s not as much cute stuff,” Evason said. “It’s straight forward, and he’s getting rewarded for it.”

That’s high praise from Evason. He long has been Fiala’s biggest critic and seemed confident that this is the new norm.

“I think that is who we’re going to see the rest of the way,” Evason said. “Obviously, that’d be great for us.”

As for Fiala, he’s enjoying his personal success most of all because it’s contributing to team success.

“The longer I play, the better I get,” Fiala said. “I think when I’m at my best, I just don’t think at all. I don’t overthink; I just play the game. Just play and everything will settle.”

His future with the Wild included.

