By sharing his family's coronavirus-caused pain, Karl-Anthony Towns may save others

The hope was the next medication would be the fix. It wasn’t. When Towns finally had some optimism that his mother was turning the corner, things took a turn for the worse. The doctors informed Towns his mother’s health “went sideways.”

Her lungs were in bad shape. She had trouble breathing, and was placed on a ventilator. Jacqueline was confused, and at the same time telling her son things he didn’t want to hear. She is now in a medically-induced coma.

“It’s very difficult for me and my family, to say the least,” Towns said. “She’s the head of our household. She’s the boss.”

Towns said he and his family are taking things day by day. He’s staying positive. His family will continue to fight. So will his mother.

“Dominican women, they’re strong. I know they are. My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she’ll beat this,” Towns said. “We’re going to rejoice when she does.”