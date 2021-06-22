Buxton's bad luck

Baldelli had to hold back a restless Buxton last week as his hip rehabilitation wound down, and the 27-year-old was discouraged by the wait for clearance.

“It’s a little bit tougher for him to let me go. It’s hard. You know, we let Rocco kind of stick to the managing thing and we just try to get on his nerves to let us play,” Buxton said on Saturday after his return to the lineup. “It’s just one of those things where you want him to tell you no, rather than you feeling like you’re not giving it your all.”

Nobody can truly put themselves in Buxton’s position, with 2017 still the only one of his seven major league seasons when he played in more than 60% of the games, but Baldelli can come as close as anyone to sympathizing with his plight. The third-year skipper’s own playing career was cut short by a rare disease that caused muscle fatigue.

“The only ways that I knew how to deal with them was trying not to complain, just dealing with whatever came my way, but in actuality I was probably very depressed and probably was not quite acting in the way that I thought I was and didn’t really know what to do at times,” Baldelli said, later adding: “I think Buck and I understand each other very well.”