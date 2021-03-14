WATCH NOW: The Second Showing is about to mark 39 years in business

“For the past 12 years we have gone to the Dallas market to bring back special fun accessories and jewelry to complement and finish the look of all the outfits we put together throughout the shop,” she said.

The Second Showing has reduced its hours in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clason said. Store hours through April are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I am looking forward to this next year and hopefully many more once COVID quiets down and we can get back to business as usual,” Clason said.

Clason asks that customers wear a face mask while they’re inside The Second Showing. “And I have sanitizer throughout the shop,” she said.

“It’s very easy to social distance in the shop since there are two floors with many nooks and crannies to explore,” Clason said. “First-time customers are always surprised by how big the store is.”

She said she has enjoyed hearing customer comments such as “It’s like shopping in my sister’s closet” and “I love the prIces and how you put outfits together.”