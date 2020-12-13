The Farmhouse Eatery and Gifts owners look forward to post-pandemic times

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Mary Hauser and her daughter, Sara Cordes, are looking forward to business getting back to at least “semi-normal” in 2021 at their The Farmhouse Eatery and Gifts at 219 N. Kingston St., just north of downtown Caledonia, once coronavirus vaccines have been widely distributed.
It’s been an unusual year at their restaurant and gift shop, which for the past few weeks has been relying on take-out food and beverage sales, and gift shop sales. That’s because on Nov. 18, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a four-week pause in on-premise dining and certain other activities, to slow the spread of coronavirus. Walz said his order would last until Friday, Dec. 18.
When Walz announced a ban on-premise dining last spring, Hauser and Cordes opted to close for about 11 weeks for some “fix-up” projects and rearranging. The business reopened in late May with take-out food and gift shopping, and dining inside and on the restaurant’s outdoor patio began in early June.
“We had outdoor dining until the beginning of October” when temperatures fell, Cordes said. The Farmhouse Eatery and Gifts usually has outdoor dining from May to October.
During the past summer, most of the restaurant’s customers preferred outdoor dining, Cordes said. The restaurant normally can seat about 40 people on its outdoor patio, and about 40 people inside.
Since the governor ordered the four-week pause on Nov. 18, Hauser said, she and her daughter have used their indoor dining area to display gift items that are discounted in price by at least 50 percent. The restaurant occupies the first floor of the two-story house that the business occupies, while the second floor is the gift shop area.
“I think probably every small business would say” it’s been a difficult year, Cordes said. “We’re grateful for all of the people who have come out to support our business.
“Our (food) carry-outs have been going very well” and have exceeded her expectations, Cordes said. “People are used to carry-out (food) now. And many people want to do carry-out to support restaurant businesses.”
Once a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, Cordes said, “I think things will go back to semi-normal.”
Hauser, Cordes and their husbands, Jake Hauser and Eric “Buck” Cordes, bought the house that houses the business about 16 years ago.
The two couples opened the gift shop part of the business there in December 2004, and the restaurant in March 2005.
About 12 years ago, they added an outdoor patio, goldfish pond and garden at the rear of the house. Their vegetable garden produces tomatoes, zucchini and squash used in some of the restaurant’s meals.
The house provides a unique atmosphere for the business, Sara Cordes said. “The house has a lot of character, with lead-glass windows on the main floor and in cabinets,” she said. “It also has a fireplace and lots of woodwork.”
The two women run the restaurant, with help from their husbands. Buck runs Buckboard Antiques in Caledonia, and Jake is retired.
Their idea of a restaurant with a gift shop was inspired by a visit to a tea room in St. Ansgar, Iowa.
Many of The Farmhouse’s customers live in the Caledonia area. But the business also draws people from other communities, such as La Crosse and Rochester, Minn., Cordes said.
The restaurant offers three entrees and three to four desserts each day, and posts its menu for the day on its Facebook page.
Some of its most popular entrees include poppy seed chicken, chicken salad panini sandwiches and raspberry salad, Cordes said. Some of the most popular desserts are chocolate caramel cream cake, toffee caramel freeze, and (in fall and winter) pecan pumpkin torte.
The restaurant also is known for its burgundy poppy seed salad dressing, which can be purchased in pint jars; and for the oatmeal buns that are served with many of the entrees.
Some of its beverages include coffee, tea, apple cider, hot chocolate, soda pop and raspberry lemonade.
Gift items include such things as candles, soaps, lotions, rugs, greeting cards, calendars, books and home decor.
