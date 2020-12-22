Bucks overhaul roster in attempt to improve playoff fortunes

MILWAUKEE — Now that they have a long-term commitment from the reigning two-time MVP, the Milwaukee Bucks can focus on chasing the NBA title that has eluded them for the last half-century.

Milwaukee will go the entire regular season without earning a victory as big as the one it got last week when Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he planned to stay with the Bucks for at least the next five years.

The Bucks could offer a five-year deal worth over $220 million. Antetokounmpo had until Dec. 14 to decide or else he could have become a free agent at the end of the season.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo said on Twitter and Instagram. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

Having the NBA’s best regular-season record and the league’s MVP each of the last two years hasn’t produced any payoff in the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks.

They’re hoping a roster overhaul helps deliver them their first title since 1971.